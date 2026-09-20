Woman forgets gold on idol; cops retrieve it from bin in Chennai

CHENNAI: Prompt action by the Pallikaranai police helped a 65-year-old woman recover her seven-sovereign gold necklace, worth around Rs 7 lakh, after she inadvertently left it on a Vinayagar idol before immersion.
Kokila, a resident of Pallikaranai, had adorned the small idol with the chain during Vinayagar Chaturthi prayers at her home.
On Friday (September 18) morning, she placed it alongside a larger street idol. Hours later, she realised she had forgotten to remove the jewellery, but returned to find the spot cleared.
She immediately lodged a police complaint. During questioning, Balaraman, who managed the street idol, stated that the small idols were taken for immersion while their garlands were dumped in a nearby garbage bin.
Police searched the bin, recovered the necklace from the discarded flowers, and handed it back to Kokila.