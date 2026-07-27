Woman forensic officer injured after phone-snatching bid on moving train near Tambaram; suspect arrested

The victim, Aadolin Prabha, a native of Tenkasi district, is posted in the Forensic Science dept office at Mylapore and stays at a working women's hostel in the Lighthouse area.

Police said she was travelling on the Tambaram–Chennai Beach electric train and was speaking on her mobile phone when the incident occurred. As the train departed Sanatorium railway station, a 27-year-old man, identified as Ajay, allegedly snatched her phone and attempted to flee by jumping from the moving train.

When Prabha tried to stop him, she lost her balance and fell from the train, sustaining serious head and facial injuries.