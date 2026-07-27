Woman forensic officer injured after phone-snatching bid on moving train near Tambaram; suspect arrested

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman forensic officer attached to the Forensic department was seriously injured after she fell from a moving suburban train while trying to stop a man who allegedly snatched her mobile phone near Tambaram on Sunday (July 26) evening.
The victim, Aadolin Prabha, a native of Tenkasi district, is posted in the Forensic Science dept office at Mylapore and stays at a working women's hostel in the Lighthouse area.
Police said she was travelling on the Tambaram–Chennai Beach electric train and was speaking on her mobile phone when the incident occurred. As the train departed Sanatorium railway station, a 27-year-old man, identified as Ajay, allegedly snatched her phone and attempted to flee by jumping from the moving train.
When Prabha tried to stop him, she lost her balance and fell from the train, sustaining serious head and facial injuries.
Fellow passengers halted the train, caught the suspect and handed him over to the Railway Protection Force after allegedly assaulting him.
Prabha was initially admitted to the Tambaram Government Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.
During questioning, Ajay allegedly claimed the phone belonged to his wife. Police said he later identified himself and allegedly created a disturbance during the inquiry, reportedly while under the influence of ganja.
Later, the suspect's wife arrived at the Tambaram Railway Police Station carrying their infant and demanded his release. When police refused, she allegedly attempted to jump in front of an electric train with the child. Railway Protection Force personnel intervened and rescued both. After counselling, she was allowed to leave with the child.
Tambaram Railway Police have registered a case, recovered the stolen mobile phone and produced Ajay before a court for judicial remand. The investigation is under way.