Woman files complaint after altercation with cops at police quarters

CHENNAI: A woman filed a complaint with the Thousand Lights police station after an altercation with police personnel at the Cochin House police quarters in Thousand Lights on Friday.
The incident occurred when she entered the police quarters to feed the dogs and was questioned by the personnel residing there.
Police sources said that when one of the residents questioned her for feeding the dogs inside the premises, it led to an argument.
Another constable questioned the woman for trespassing into their quarters, which led to a heated argument. The woman then uploaded a video on social media and filed a complaint.