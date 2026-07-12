Woman falls from 3rd floor of TNUHDB flat as parapet collapses

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after a newly constructed balcony wall at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) building in SM Nagar, Teynampet, collapsed, leading to her fall from the third floor.
The victim was identified as K Lakshmi. Police sources said that she suffered head injuries and multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Lakshmi was working as a housekeeper at a commercial complex in Teynampet, and her husband, Kuppan, works as a watchman. They have two teenage children.
Police said that the incident happened around 7.30 am on Friday. Residents said that a private contractor had begun rebuilding the balcony wall on July 9 as part of renovation works at the 40-year-old tenement.
Lakshmi stepped onto the balcony to dry clothes on a clothesline when she pushed against the balcony's parapet, which gave away, leading to her fall.
Residents questioned the quality of construction and materials used, arguing that the wall should not have collapsed with such minimal contact.
According to police sources, the residents were advised not to use the balcony. However, residents alleged that many families were unaware of the warning and that no safety measures were in place.