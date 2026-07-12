Woman falls from 3rd floor of TNUHDB flat as parapet collapses

The victim was identified as K Lakshmi. Police sources said that she suffered head injuries and multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.



Lakshmi was working as a housekeeper at a commercial complex in Teynampet, and her husband, Kuppan, works as a watchman. They have two teenage children.



Police said that the incident happened around 7.30 am on Friday. Residents said that a private contractor had begun rebuilding the balcony wall on July 9 as part of renovation works at the 40-year-old tenement.