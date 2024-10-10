Woman duped of gold jewellery by Instagram acquaintance in Retteri

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman from Manali, filed a police complaint alleging she was duped of her three-sovereign gold thali chain by a man she met on Instagram.

The woman reported that Jayakumar, her Instagram acquaintance, invited her to meet at Retteri junction last Sunday.

He allegedly offered her a juice laced with sedatives, took her to a lodge, and stole her gold jewellery.

The woman stated that she met Jayakumar on Instagram 30 days ago, and he had promised to marry her.

She has two kids and has been living separately from her husband for the last six years.

After the incident, Jayakumar switched off his phone and deactivated his Instagram account.

Police have registered a case and are investigating using the available CCTV footage.