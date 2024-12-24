Woman standing near MTC bus footboard dies after fall in Avadi

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman died after she fell off an MTC bus while it was approaching the bus stop near Ajeya Stadium in Avadi on Monday. A senior police officer said the police have registered a case of accidental fall.

The deceased woman was identified as Girija. She lived with her elder son at Kovilpathagai near Avadi.

On Monday morning, she had boarded the MTC bus (route 77E) to travel to her younger son’s house when she met with the accident.

According to a senior police officer, the woman was standing near the footboard. As the bus was approaching the bus stop, the driver applied brakes. Not expecting this, the woman was thrown off balance and fell through the door onto the road.

The passengers in the bus immediately rescued the injured woman and took her to a hospital, but she was declared brought-dead.

Avadi traffic investigation wing (TIW) have registered a case and are investigating.