Woman, daughter on a two wheeler killed in road mishap near Chennai

Chennai: A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed in an accident after their scooter was rammed by a mini lorry near Perumbakkam on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Lavanya (35) and her daughter Iniya (12), residents of Perumbakkam.
Iniya was studying in Class 8 at a private school in the locality. Lavanya used to drop her daughter off at school every day on her two-wheeler. On Tuesday morning, she left home with her daughter and was travelling along Perumbakkam Main Road towards the school.
While they were on their way, a mini lorry carrying construction materials approached from behind at high speed and hit the two-wheeler.
The impact threw the mother and daughter onto the road, and the rear wheels of the lorry ran over them. Both Lavanya and Iniya sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
The onlookers and other motorists rushed to the spot and attempted to catch the lorry driver. However, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.
Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a case, and a search is on to nab the lorry driver. Police said Lavanya was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and was known to drive carefully.