Woman crossing track dies after EMU train runs over her in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman died after she was run over by an EMU train at Tiruvottiyur Railway Station on Wednesday night when she was reportedly trying to cross the railway tracks while returning from work.

The Korukkupet Government Railway Police (GRP) identified the woman as S Aishwarya of Tiruvottiyur. On Wednesday, while she was crossing the tracks, an EMU train hit her and ran over her. She died on the spot.

Upon information, the police recovered her body and sent it to a government hospital for an autopsy.

According to a source, there is a subway for the public to cross the railway tracks but it is yet to be opened for access, though the work has been going on for a few years.