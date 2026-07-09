Woman cop alleges obscene gesture by sub-inspector's husband in police qtrs

CHENNAI: A woman head constable has lodged a complaint with the St Thomas Mount police alleging that the husband of a woman sub-inspector made obscene gestures at her from an apartment inside the police quarters at Alandur.
She has also accused the sub-inspector of verbally abusing and assaulting her after she reported the incident.
According to the complaint, the woman head constable, who is attached to the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing, resides in the police residential quarters on MKN Road in Alandur.
Police said the incident allegedly took place on Tuesday night after the head constable returned home from duty. While she was in her kitchen preparing food, she noticed Pushparaj, the husband of a woman sub-inspector living in the opposite block, allegedly calling out to her by waving his hand before removing his trousers and making obscene gestures from his window.
Shocked by the incident, the head constable approached the woman sub-inspector and informed her about her husband's alleged behaviour.
However, the complaint states that an argument broke out between the two women, during which the sub-inspector allegedly abused the head constable in derogatory language and assaulted her.
Following the altercation, the head constable lodged a complaint with the St Thomas Mount police seeking action against both the woman sub-inspector and her husband.
Police said they are conducting an inquiry by recording statements from both sides. No arrests have been reported so far.