Woman cop alleges obscene gesture by sub-inspector's husband in police qtrs

She has also accused the sub-inspector of verbally abusing and assaulting her after she reported the incident.

According to the complaint, the woman head constable, who is attached to the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing, resides in the police residential quarters on MKN Road in Alandur.

Police said the incident allegedly took place on Tuesday night after the head constable returned home from duty. While she was in her kitchen preparing food, she noticed Pushparaj, the husband of a woman sub-inspector living in the opposite block, allegedly calling out to her by waving his hand before removing his trousers and making obscene gestures from his window.