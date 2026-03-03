Woman constable suspended for Kilpauk GH murder attempts suicide

CHENNAI: A month after the suicide of a special sub-inspector (SSI) suspended in connection with a history sheeter's murder in Kilpauk government hospital in January, a woman constable suspended in the same case attempted suicide at her residence in TP Chatram on Monday.
The 34-year-old woman head constable, J Ambika, was one of the five police personnel suspended for negligence in connection with the murder of rowdy Aathi alias Aadikesavan at Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital on January 11.
Police sources said that the suspension was revoked after SSI Giridharan's death, but Ambika faced issues with her salary dues and was allegedly under financial constraint.
On Monday, while she was alone at home, Ambika consumed cleaning liquid. Her family rescued and rushed her to the Kilpauk hospital where she is receiving treatment.
The TP Chatram police have registered a case and are investigating.
In the first week of February, SSI Giridharan Nagarathinam (57) died by suicide at his residence in Sevvapet. Giridharan who was due for retirement in a couple of years was allegedly distressed over the suspension.
The history sheeter, Adhikesavan was murdered on January 12 within weeks of his release from prison in another case. He went to the hospital for moral support for his friend, Suchitra (21), whose newborn died without responding to treatment.
An inebriated Adhi was sleeping near the labour ward along with other patient attendants when a gang rounded him up and murdered him.
The city police subsequently arrested eight accused including two women and suspended five personnel including SSI Giridharan and four constables for alleged negligence in hospital security duties.