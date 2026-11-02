Woman caught at Chennai airport with 4.8 kg of hydroponic Ganja smuggled from Malaysia

Officials who monitored passengers arriving by a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday night stopped suspicious travellers for checking. A 32-year-old woman from Chennai, who had gone to Malaysia as a tourist and returned the very next day on the same flight, was stopped for questioning.

As she gave evasive replies, she was taken to the customs office for detailed examination. On checking her baggage, officials found parcels of dry fruits. Concealed among them were other parcels containing hydroponic ganja, weighing about 4.8 kg.