Woman attacked for preventing miscreants from stealing bikes in Ennore

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman who tried to prevent a group of youths from stealing a bike in Ennore was allegedly stabbed by them on Saturday night.
Police arrested five youths, including two minors, in connection with the incident.
Deepa (47), a resident of Erneeswarar Koil 3rd Street in Ennore, went outside her home after she heard a noise and noticed a group of youths trying to steal a motorcycle and a moped parked below her house late at night. They were also attempting to tamper with other motorbikes.
When she confronted them, the youths verbally abused her. As she tried to stop them, one of the youths reportedly attacked her with a knife and fled the scene along with his accomplices.
Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and attempted to search for the accused, but they managed to escape.
Deepa sustained injuries to her hand and was admitted to the Tiruvottiyur Government Hospital.
Based on her complaint, the Ennore police registered a case and launched an investigation.
On Sunday, police arrested five persons in connection with the incident, including two 17-year-old juveniles from Ernavur Tsunami Quarters and three others identified as Santhosh (33) from Thazhankuppam, Lokeshwaran (22), and Jayanthan (18).
The accused were nabbed with the help of CCTV footage from the crime scene. After interrogation, police said the accused were inebriated and had attempted to steal the bike.