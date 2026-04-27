Woman attacked for preventing miscreants from stealing bikes in Ennore

Police arrested five youths, including two minors, in connection with the incident.

Deepa (47), a resident of Erneeswarar Koil 3rd Street in Ennore, went outside her home after she heard a noise and noticed a group of youths trying to steal a motorcycle and a moped parked below her house late at night. They were also attempting to tamper with other motorbikes.

When she confronted them, the youths verbally abused her. As she tried to stop them, one of the youths reportedly attacked her with a knife and fled the scene along with his accomplices.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and attempted to search for the accused, but they managed to escape.