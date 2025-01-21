Woman arrested for stealing gold necklaces while posing as customer in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman, who posed as a customer and stole gold necklaces from a jeweller in Elephant Gate, was arrested by the city police.

The shop owner, Nareshkumar Mehta (54) of NSC Bose Road, runs a jewellery store. Last Friday (Jan 17), Nareshkumar found about 240 grams of gold necklace missing from his shop, after which he filed a complaint at the Elephant Gate police station.

By perusing the CCTV footage in the shop, a police team zeroed in on the suspect, B Muthulakshmi (40) of Tondiarpet. Probe revealed that Muthulakshmi was a regular customer at the shop and had visited the shop on December 24 under the pretext of buying jewellery.

After going through the stock, she gave an order to make a necklace and took a necklace from the store. She returned on January 17 with her children to collect the necklace she had ordered. While taking the order, she stole another piece too, police said.

Police have recovered three necklaces from the woman. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.