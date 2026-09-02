Woman absconding for ten years arrested by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the City Police arrested a woman who failed to appear for trial before the magistrate for over ten years in two separate cases registered by the CCB.
Police arrested Latha (47) of Chitlapakkam on Monday (August 31).
According to the police, in 2008, Latha, who was running a firm named Jiffy Exports in Nungambakkam had approached Samiullah Khan (40) of Triplicane and promised 4% monthly profit for investments in her company.
Based on his complaint that she had cheated him of Rs 35 lakh, CCB’s Document Fraud Investigation Wing registered a case in 2009, filed a charge sheet, and the case was pending trial.
As Latha failed to appear, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against her in 2016.
Similarly, in another 2009 CCB case, she cheated Iqbal Raja of Anna Salai of Rs 43.5 lakh using the same modus operandi. A warrant was issued in that case also in 2016.
Recently, while reviewing the pending NBWs, top brass of the city police had directed CCB teams to find her, after which a team traced and arrested Latha on Monday (August 31). She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.