Woman absconding for ten years arrested by Chennai Police

Police arrested Latha (47) of Chitlapakkam on Monday (August 31).

According to the police, in 2008, Latha, who was running a firm named Jiffy Exports in Nungambakkam had approached Samiullah Khan (40) of Triplicane and promised 4% monthly profit for investments in her company.

Based on his complaint that she had cheated him of Rs 35 lakh, CCB’s Document Fraud Investigation Wing registered a case in 2009, filed a charge sheet, and the case was pending trial.