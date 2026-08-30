Within two days of coming out on bail, history sheeter hacked to death near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man, an A-Category history sheeter facing more than a dozen criminal cases, was killed by a gang on Saturday night in Kelambakkam. The man had come out on bail only two days ago, said police sources, who added that they suspect it to be linked to an ongoing turf war.
The murder came to the police’s knowledge on Sunday after members of the public alerted officials about the body of a man with severe injuries near a crematorium in Kelambakkam.
The deceased was identified as Shahul Hameed (24) of Kelambakkam, an A-Category rowdy with over a dozen criminal cases against him including a murder case in 2020. The officials shifted his body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.
During their investigations, the police found that Shahul had come out on bail only on Thursday (August 27). Around 9.15 pm on Saturday night, he borrowed cash from a relative, reportedly to buy liquor.
On Sunday, the police arrested V Arun (31) and M Srikanth (35) of Thaiyur, A Surya (32) of Egattur, and Abdul Rahman (25) of Kelambakkam.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that there was previous enmity between Shahul and the accused over turf-war, claimed the police.
The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Meanwhile, the police are hunting for other suspects involved in the murder.