Within two days of coming out on bail, history sheeter hacked to death near Chennai

The murder came to the police’s knowledge on Sunday after members of the public alerted officials about the body of a man with severe injuries near a crematorium in Kelambakkam.



The deceased was identified as Shahul Hameed (24) of Kelambakkam, an A-Category rowdy with over a dozen criminal cases against him including a murder case in 2020. The officials shifted his body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.



During their investigations, the police found that Shahul had come out on bail only on Thursday (August 27). Around 9.15 pm on Saturday night, he borrowed cash from a relative, reportedly to buy liquor.