With pilot on break, Chennai-Singapore Air India Express flight delayed for 11 hrs

CHENNAI: A Chennai-Singapore Air India Express flight has been delayed for several hours reportedly because the pilot has taken a break after completing his previous duty.

The Air India Express 688 flight which was supposed to depart for Singapore at 2.50 am on Friday has now been rescheduled to 1.55 pm, marking a delay of 11 hours.

Though the delay was officially attributed to administrative reasons, it is being reported that the absence of the pilot was the main cause of the delay. The pilot who had operated the flight from Singapore to Chennai last night completed his shift and went off duty. He is expected to return after his rest time and operate the return flight at 1:55 pm today.

The flight, which was scheduled to carry 152 passengers, notified them of the delay in advance. As a result, most of them did not arrive at the airport.