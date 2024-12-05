Winning short films from 'Big Shorts' contest screened across TN

CHENNAI: Short film contest Big Shorts, recently concluded its third season awarding the winners successfully. Moviebuff, in association with Turmeric Media, announced the winners with the top prize going to Nelliyan Karuppiah for the short film Be Like Kuttiappa.

The first runner-up is the short film Anbuden by Vignesh Vadivel, second runner-up was awarded to Rendu by Pavan Alex, third runner-up was won by Kadavule by Balabharathi M and fourth runner-up is The Spell by Balajee Nagarajan.

This year's Big Shorts Short Film contest showcased impactful and creative stories that had a social angle. The winning titles were screened in 300 cinema screens across Tamil Nadu.

Be Like Kuttiyappa follows a tribal boy whose promise of a helicopter keeps his community in suspense.

Anbuden portrays four boys finding joy and brotherhood despite betrayal, all while chasing their IPL dreams. Rendu captures a timid boy’s struggles on a pivotal day with a cherished smiley ball.

Kadavule explores how a criminal’s deadly plan and a young man’s love story take a divine turn. The Spell narrates a librarian’s discovery of the wonders and truths of a magical wand. These films demonstrated the power of storytelling in short films.

Under the Moviebuff Big Shorts platform, over 50,000,00 viewers watched the five short films in more than 300 primary screens across Tamil Nadu for a period of five weeks. During this screening period, the public was invited to vote for the film of their choice on YouTube. Over 40k votes were received.