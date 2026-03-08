Will LPG price hike impact tea, coffee rates? Tea shop owners’ association responds

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Tea Shop Owners’ Association has issued a clarification amid concerns over a possible increase in the prices of tea and coffee following the recent hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices.
In a statement, the association said that the price of commercial cooking gas cylinders in India has been increased by Rs 115, reportedly due to prevailing war tensions in the international market, said a Daily Thanthi report.
While the hike has affected restaurants and tea shops that depend on commercial LPG cylinders for daily operations, the association said the situation was being closely monitored.
Considering the welfare of the public, the association said shop owners have been advised to maintain quality and avoid immediate price revisions, and to think about a price increase only if the situation becomes unavoidable.
The decision, it added, was taken to reduce the burden on the public, even though the LPG price hike has increased operational costs for tea shops and eateries.