Will definitely meet PM Modi soon regarding NEP, funds for CMRL phase II, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Joining the issue with union finance ministers on the issue of funding of metro rail projects and acceptance of the National Education Policy (NEP) being a precondition to funding education programs in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that he would definitely meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon regarding the issue of National Education Policy and seeking funds for the phase II of Chennai Metro Rail Project.

Asked if he would meet the PM in the backdrop of the union education minister insisting that NEP must be accepted by TN to avail funds from the union government and securing GoI’s funds for CMRL phase II project, Stalin said, “Definitely! Tamil Nadu school education minister and concerned officials are already meeting the union ministers and officials regarding the acceptance of the NEP. I will immediately seek an appointment with the PM and persuade him regarding this.”

Stalin’s comments come close on the heels of his finance minister Thangam Thennarasu rebuffing the claim of union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on the issue of funding for CMRL.

Thennarasu, in a statement issued late Friday, clarified that the state government had spent Rs 18,564 crore on CMRL phase II project, contrary to the claim of the union minister that the Tamil Nadu government only spent Rs 5,880 crore of the Rs 21,000 crore loan the union government facilitated for the project.

Thennarasu also disclosed that not a rupee of the union government’s share of Rs 7,425 crore recommended by the Public Investment Board has so far been allocated by the union government to Tamil Nadu.