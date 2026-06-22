Wild elephant found dead in Gudalur coffee estate; electrocution angle under probe

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old male wild elephant was found dead in a coffee estate at Thorapalli near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district on Sunday morning, prompting the Forest Department to investigate whether the animal died after falling near an open well or due to electrocution.
According to a Daily Thanthi, forest officials said the carcass was found around 8 am in a coffee plantation owned by Mathai at Thorapalli Kunnu, located along the border of Gudalur municipality and the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.
Officials from the Gudalur Forest Division, led by Forest Range Officer Devaraj and Forest Ranger Radhakrishnan, rushed to the spot and inspected the area. Preliminary observations indicated that the elephant had been lying near a 15-foot-deep open well after apparently entering the area during the night.
During inquiries with local residents, officials were informed that the elephant might have slipped and sustained fatal injuries. However, the presence of an electric motor, power cables and a nearby solar-powered electric fence has prompted officials to probe the possibility of electrocution.
Forest Department officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination.
“A solar-powered fence was found near the spot where the elephant was discovered. It is yet to be ascertained whether the animal died after slipping and suffering injuries or due to electrocution. The post-mortem findings will reveal the exact cause,” officials said.
A veterinary team headed by Mudumalai veterinarian Dr Rajesh Kumar has been deputed to conduct the post-mortem examination, while further investigation is under way.
Wild elephants from the Mudumalai forest range frequently stray into villages such as Thorapalli, Kunilvayal, Mulappalli and Echamvayal during evenings and nights, damaging crops and causing hardship to farmers and residents in the region.