Wild elephant found dead in Gudalur coffee estate; electrocution angle under probe

Electrocution possibility being examined

During inquiries with local residents, officials were informed that the elephant might have slipped and sustained fatal injuries. However, the presence of an electric motor, power cables and a nearby solar-powered electric fence has prompted officials to probe the possibility of electrocution.

Forest Department officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination.

“A solar-powered fence was found near the spot where the elephant was discovered. It is yet to be ascertained whether the animal died after slipping and suffering injuries or due to electrocution. The post-mortem findings will reveal the exact cause,” officials said.