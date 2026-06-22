Wife uses CCTV to catch cheating cop, files police complaint

CHENNAI: A woman working abroad has approached the city police seeking action against her policeman husband. She had set a trap by installing CCTV in their house and had caught him red-handed with another woman into the house.
Police sources said that the constable was attached to the Mambalam traffic police station and was married to the complainant, a native of Cuddalore two years ago.
A few months after the marriage, she secured employment abroad and moved overseas for work. During her visits, she learned that her husband brought women home and confronted him about it. Since he claimed innocence, she installed CCTV at home when he was away at work and monitored the cameras on her mobile phone.
The complainant recently returned to Chennai without informing the husband, stayed at a hotel and monitored the CCTV footage. Upon noticing a woman visiting her house, she went there and confronted him and the woman and assaulted the woman.
Subsequently, she filed a complaint at the Valasaravakkam All Women Police Station.