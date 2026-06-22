Wife uses CCTV to catch cheating cop, files police complaint

Police sources said that the constable was attached to the Mambalam traffic police station and was married to the complainant, a native of Cuddalore two years ago.

A few months after the marriage, she secured employment abroad and moved overseas for work. During her visits, she learned that her husband brought women home and confronted him about it. Since he claimed innocence, she installed CCTV at home when he was away at work and monitored the cameras on her mobile phone.