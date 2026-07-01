Widow kills father-in-law in Chennai for attempting to sexually assault her

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old widow hacked her father-in-law to death after he attempted to sexually assault her at their house in Anakaputhur in the wee hours of Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Perumal (58), a fish vendor. Police said his daughter-in-law, Meena (28), had been living with him and her mother-in-law, Padma (54), along with her eight-year-old daughter after her husband Manikandan died due to illness three months ago.
Police said Meena had been facing sexual harassment from Perumal after her husband's death. Perumal used to make inappropriate remarks and behave indecently towards her on several occasions. Meena complained to her mother-in-law about the issue. Following this, on Sunday, an argument broke out between Perumal and his wife, Padma, and he assaulted Padma. Then, she left the house and went to her mother's house.
After the incident, Perumal threatened Meena, telling her to comply with him or face the consequences. Police said in the wee hours of Tuesday, Perumal knocked on the room where Meena and her daughter were sleeping. Meena refused to open the door, but Perumal forced his way inside and attempted to assault her sexually. In an attempt to protect herself, Meena pushed him to the ground and attacked him with a sickle on his throat.
After the incident, Meena reportedly came out of the house carrying the blood-stained sickle and informed neighbours that she had killed her father-in-law after he allegedly tried to sexually assault her. She also pleaded with them to ensure the safety of her daughter. Residents alerted the police and emergency services. Personnel from the 108 ambulance confirmed that Perumal had died on the spot.
The body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The woman was taken into custody by the Shankar Nagar police, and further investigation is underway.