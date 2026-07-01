Widow kills father-in-law in Chennai for attempting to sexually assault her

After the incident, Perumal threatened Meena, telling her to comply with him or face the consequences. Police said in the wee hours of Tuesday, Perumal knocked on the room where Meena and her daughter were sleeping. Meena refused to open the door, but Perumal forced his way inside and attempted to assault her sexually. In an attempt to protect herself, Meena pushed him to the ground and attacked him with a sickle on his throat.

After the incident, Meena reportedly came out of the house carrying the blood-stained sickle and informed neighbours that she had killed her father-in-law after he allegedly tried to sexually assault her. She also pleaded with them to ensure the safety of her daughter. Residents alerted the police and emergency services. Personnel from the 108 ambulance confirmed that Perumal had died on the spot.

The body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The woman was taken into custody by the Shankar Nagar police, and further investigation is underway.