Widening of Padi RoB to ease traffic snarls by January

The Highways Department has completed 94% of its work, while the Railways is widening the existing bridge on both sides. A senior Highways official said that the remaining road works will begin after the railway portion is completed.

The project will widen the existing three-lane RoB and narrow approach roads to match the IRR’s dual five-lane configuration. The stretch between Padi junction and the bridge is a traffic bottleneck, with the road narrowing to two lanes near Padi railway station on the Villivakkam side. Sharp curves beyond the bridge approach also make the stretch accident-prone.

“We’ve completed 94% of the work. The railway work is at the substructure stage. Once it’s completed, the widened carriageway will be opened to traffic,” the official said.