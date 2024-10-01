Why protection for DMK event but not for RSS march, Madras HC asks cops

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on the State police, the Madras High Court questioned the force’s refusal to provide protection to the route marches scheduled to be conducted by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) even as protection was given to the ruling DMK's 75th year celebration recently.

The court then directed the police to revisit their order rejecting police protections to the route marches.

"If the police will not consider all the applications of RSS seeking route marches with the guidelines set by this court and confirmed by the Supreme Court, it will face the contempt of court proceedings," warned Justice G Jayachandran while hearing a batch of petitions moved by RSS functionaries seeking permission to hold route marches and public meeting at 58 places across the State on the evening of Vijayadasami.

Granting permission to the ruling party's event and not allowing the RSS to hold route marches with public meetings was something serious, observed the judge.

Appearing on behalf of the police, additional public prosecutor (APP) KMD Muhilan submitted that out of 58 applications, 42 were allowed with some conditions and 16 applications were rejected. The APP also submitted that the applications were rejected in some places as there was no adequate police force.

Objecting to the submission, the counsel appeared for the petitioners said that the State police should admit that they were not capable, as the route marches were allowed in all other parts of the country.

Alleging that the applications were rejected for malafide reasons, counsel noted that the application was rejected in Tiruchy on the grounds that school students and office-goers would face difficulty even though the event is scheduled on Sunday.

After the submission the judge said not that the Supreme Court and the High Court had clearly set guidelines for granting permission for route marches, the rejection of permission or imposing conditions were not necessary, and directed the police to revisit all the applications.

Justice Jayachandran then posted the matter to October 1 for further submission.