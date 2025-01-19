Why Olive Ridley turtles are dying in hundreds along Chennai coast

CHENNAI: More than 500 Olive Ridley turtles that tried to reach the Chennai coast to lay eggs washed ashore dead during the last one week. The deaths are due to suspected drowning. But why does a marine creature, which spends its lifetime in the ocean, die due to drowning?

Experts explain that the Olive Ridley turtles need to reach the surface of the sea to breathe once every 40 to 45 minutes as they cannot breath underwater. When the turtles get entangled in abandoned nets or gill nets or trawl nets, they can not reach to the surface for oxygen and drown to death. More than 350 dead turtles were found between Neelankarai and Uthandi, and more than 200 between Besant Nagar and Marina.

During the nesting season, which is between December and April-May, Olive Ridley turtles from the Gulf of Mannar region would migrate to northern coasts along Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. As the turtles migrate along the shore within five miles from the shoreline, they get entangled into trawl nets, which are largely used illegally within five nautical miles from the shore.

"Every time the nets are pulled up, at least two turtles are seen entangled. Not all the dead turtles are washed ashore, only one-tenth or one-eighth of the dead turtles would be washed ashore. Use of trawlers within the five nautical miles is a reason for the deaths," explained Dr Supraja Dharini, founder of TREE Foundation.

As per the fishing norms, trawl boats should not fish within five nautical miles since artisan and traditional fishermen only are allowed to fish in the region. According to fisheries department records, there are 400 to 500 registered trawler boats in the Chennai region.

Supraja Dharini added that gill nets are also a reason for turtle deaths despite such nets being used between 10 to 15 nautical miles, which is the feeding grounds for Olive Ridleys.

Even as the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) took a suo motu cognizance of the issue, state chief secretary N Muruganantham has convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.

It may be recalled that more than 200 dead turtles were found along the Chennai coast in the 2024 nesting season. In 2014, as many as 824 turtles died due to trawl boats at Pennar Estuary.