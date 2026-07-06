Why millions watch celebrity funerals: Experts explain the emotional connect

With extensive media coverage turning celebrity funerals into shared public moments, conversations have emerged around why people are so invested in them. We explore the psychology behind watching celebrity funerals and what they reveal about our emotional connection with public figures.

The excitement surrounding celebrity funerals is not just about mourning the individual, but also about witnessing the gathering of stars. "People are excited to see actors and celebrities coming together. The event becomes larger than the person who has passed away,” says Supanki Kalanadan, a researcher on indigenous Tamil practices.

If you look at Tamil history, the idea of hero worship goes back to Sangam literature and the tradition of nadukal worship. According to her, nadukal or hero stones were among the earliest forms of commemorating ordinary people who had performed extraordinary acts.

"When someone died protecting the village or in battle, stones were erected in their memory. People believed these heroes continued to watch over and protect the community. That is perhaps the earliest form of hero worship among Tamils."

Over time, this reverence evolved into the worship of guardian deities. "If you look at indigenous deities such as Ayyanar and Karuppu Sami, they are protectors. They are heroic figures who safeguard the village. They were once imagined as people who lived among us, but gradually took on a god-like, almost mythical identity,” she adds.