Why millions watch celebrity funerals: Experts explain the emotional connect

CHENNAI: The deaths of icons such as Michael Jackson, Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II were watched by millions across the world. Closer home, the passing of film stars and public figures has similarly drawn public attention.
With extensive media coverage turning celebrity funerals into shared public moments, conversations have emerged around why people are so invested in them. We explore the psychology behind watching celebrity funerals and what they reveal about our emotional connection with public figures.
The excitement surrounding celebrity funerals is not just about mourning the individual, but also about witnessing the gathering of stars. "People are excited to see actors and celebrities coming together. The event becomes larger than the person who has passed away,” says Supanki Kalanadan, a researcher on indigenous Tamil practices.
If you look at Tamil history, the idea of hero worship goes back to Sangam literature and the tradition of nadukal worship. According to her, nadukal or hero stones were among the earliest forms of commemorating ordinary people who had performed extraordinary acts.
"When someone died protecting the village or in battle, stones were erected in their memory. People believed these heroes continued to watch over and protect the community. That is perhaps the earliest form of hero worship among Tamils."
Over time, this reverence evolved into the worship of guardian deities. "If you look at indigenous deities such as Ayyanar and Karuppu Sami, they are protectors. They are heroic figures who safeguard the village. They were once imagined as people who lived among us, but gradually took on a god-like, almost mythical identity,” she adds.
She argues that the same cultural pattern can be seen today in Tamil cinema and politics. "Tamils have historically elevated people who lived among them into larger-than-life figures.
Cinema fits naturally into that tradition. MG Ramachandran became much more than an actor. Rajinikanth commands immense devotion. There was even a temple built for Kushboo."
She also points to the close relationship between cinema and Dravidian politics. "Dravidian politics has always revolved around charismatic public figures. Around the world, people admire film stars.
But in Tamil Nadu, the admiration often goes beyond fandom. The star becomes someone who can lead, protect or even save people." That is why public funerals of film personalities become major cultural events and are being watched by many people. "The crowd is there to mourn, but it is also there to witness history. People watch who comes, how they pay their respects and what those gestures signify,” shares the researcher.
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay kneeling and touching actress Poornima Bhagyaraj's hand while paying his respects is an example of how such moments are immediately noticed and discussed. "Cinema personalities become heroes in the public imagination. Their funerals become much more than private moments of grief; they become public performances of memory, respect and collective identity,” adds Supanki.
Rajam Mohan, former guest lecturer, Department of Anthropology, University of Madras, says that funerals are important socio-cultural rituals in our society because they provide people with a space to express grief and reminisce about the deceased.
"This is due to the respect we hold for death and it has the unique social power to transcend any personal hostility and enmity. There is a popular saying in Tamil, 'Nalla kariyathuku pogalainalum dhukka kariyathuku kandipa poganum' (Even if you don't attend a joyous occasion, you must participate in a sad occasion such as a death). In addition, it expresses the importance of the deceased to the family, friends, relatives and the wider community. This is evident from the tradition of oppari. That is the main reason people gravitate towards death ceremonies," says Rajam.
She feels that the deaths of celebrities attract a wide audience primarily because they hold an important place in the hearts of many people through their creative works, achievements or public service, leaving an impact that is rarely replicated. "Take Bhagyaraj, for example.
He introduced many artists through his films, created thought-provoking movies and demonstrated that an ordinary person without exceptional dancing skills could also become a successful hero.
He may have provided emotional support or inspiration for many people during difficult times, brought laughter during their low moments and become a part of their cherished memories or childhood.
When someone like that passes away, people feel a deep emotional connection and may wish to accompany them on their last journey through any means available, such as watching YouTube or Instagram videos, following the news about them or, if permitted and possible, attending in person," she tells DT Next.
For people who did not have such a personal attachment, the motivation is different. "They may watch the procession to see which prominent personalities attend, whether the celebrity they know is present, who supports the bereaved family members, and who chooses to be absent and for what reasons. They may also be interested in the reactions of colleagues, other celebrities, public figures and political personalities and in understanding the wider social implications of the event."
Another group follows such events simply for gossip. "These events may serve as a topic of conversation with family and friends, with people commenting on those present, the arrangements and the events that follow. Lastly, some simply want to be aware of the important events taking place around them. Thus, people watch these with a mix of grief and curiosity."
Lakshmi Narasimhan, CEO of the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (BALM), says psychology often explains the grief experienced at the death of a celebrity through the concept of parasocial relationships. "But public figures, especially celebrities who shape culture, also become a part of how one's identity is formed.
Though their lives are distant from ours, they remain present in public life and often feature in people's life stories and rites of passage. Their sudden death creates a sense of loss, a cultural discontinuity and a need to hold on to the legacy they leave behind," says Lakshmi.