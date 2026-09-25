Why Gaana continues to speak to Chennai

Yet taking Gaana to newer audiences also raises questions about what happens when it moves away from its original setting. The language is an important part of that connection, says Urban Thozha. “When people hear Tamil, the song becomes closer to them,” he says.

There is a risk, however, that audiences may hear the rhythm without understanding the story behind it. “Sometimes only the beat travels and the story stays behind. People will dance, but they do not know why the song was written,” he says.

Gana Apelow, whose performances are known for their energy, sees the difference between performing Gaana in its original surroundings and presenting it on a formal stage. On the street, the audience is part of the performance, he says. “On the street, the people are very close and they sing with me. On stage they are far, so I have to work harder to bring them in. I sing about my area, friends, small everyday things, jokes, festivals and people I grew up with. Anything in life works as a subject,” Apelow tells DT Next.

That breadth of subject matter is something he wants audiences unfamiliar with Gaana to recognise. “Some people think Gaana is only loud and fun music. But it is not. It has sad songs, funny songs and songs with real meaning,” he says.

Gana Francis has seen Gaana move from independent music into mainstream cinema, and says the creative process differs between the two. “Alone, I write what I feel and finish it. In films, there is a story and a scene, so I write for that situation. Both are good. Only the way of working is different.” He also feels the genre’s growing presence in cinema has helped it reach a wider audience. “More people listen now and the recording quality is much better. Our audience has grown, and that has helped many singers,” shares Francis.

For that growth to continue without losing the character of the genre, Francis believes the artists and their experiences need to remain at the centre. “Give Gaana singers more stages and the credit they deserve. Let the language remain the same and let the real stories continue to be heard. That is what keeps Gaana connected to where it comes from,” concludes Francis.