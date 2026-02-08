Wholesome breads for everyday health: from gluten-free ragi loaf to fibre-rich whole wheat cranberry bread

INGREDIENTS
350g Sprouted ragi flour 50g Psyllium husk 8g Salt 500g Water 7g Instant dry yeast 15g Flaxseed powder 3g Baking powder 7g Vinegar 60g + 20g Butte
3tbsp Unrefined sugar or honey
Milk and honey mix
HOW TO MAKE
Activate the yeast with 100 ml of water and honey or sugar.
Hydrate the flaxseed powder and mix it with 60 g of softened butter.
Mix water with the psyllium husk and allow it to absorb all the water. This takes about 15 minutes.
In a large bowl, mix the ragi flour, salt, vinegar, remaining water, baking powder and all three prepared mixtures to form a sticky dough. Shape the dough into a tight log and place it in a greased tin lined with parchment paper.
Smear the milk and honey mix over the top surface of the dough and bake in a preheated OTG at 180-190°C for 30-35 minutes. Smear the remaining butter over the bread immediately after baking to give a sheen on the top.
Remove the bread from the mould and allow it to cool on a wire rack before slicing.
For a softer crust, cover the bread with a damp napkin for 30 minutes immediately after removing it from the OTG.
INGREDIENTS
400g Whole wheat flour |
240g + 40g Water |
100g Fresh sourdough starter
8g Salt |
60g + 20g Softened butter |
Optional: 1 cup Dried cranberries
You can use different dried fruits, nuts or seeds as inclusions to make the bread tastier. I have added dried cranberries during the first stretch and fold. Adding the dried fruits at this stage helps them mix well with the dough, spread evenly throughout the loaf and ensure good flavour in every bite
HOW TO MAKE
Add the starter and incorporate it into the dough. Rest for 30 minutes, then add the salt and mix well. After another 30 minutes, add the softened butter and incorporate it into the dough.
After 30 minutes, begin the stretch- and-fold process, giving an interval of 45 minutes between each set. This method allows proper gluten development and does not require strenuous kneading.
Once the stretch-and-fold process is complete, rest the dough for 45 minutes. Roll it into a thick rectangular shape and perform an “envelope fold” to form a thick log that fits into a greased baking tin lined with parchment paper.
Cover the tin with a plastic cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 8-12 hours to allow the dough to rise. When a 25-30 per cent rise is visible, keep the dough at room temperature until it rises by another 30-40 per cent.
Smear the top with milk and bake in a preheated OTG at 180°C for 25-30 minutes, or until a brown crust forms. Once baking is complete, remove the bread from the tin, smear the top with butter, and allow it to cool on a wire rack before slicing.
INGREDIENTS
400g Whole wheat flour
100g Fresh sourdough starter
10g Khandsari sugar
260g + 20g Water
8g Salt 40g + 20g Butter (unsalted, softened)
10g Cocoa powder 12g
Water (for cocoa paste)
HOW TO MAKE
In a glass bowl, add the whole wheat flour, 260 g of water, sourdough starter, sugar and salt.
Mix well and knead until the dough comes together.
Add 40 g softened unsalted butter and knead until fully incorporated.
Cover and rest the dough for 30 minutes.
Perform stretch-and-folds by stretching the dough and folding it over itself, rotating the bowl so the entire dough is evenly worked.
Repeat this process four times, with a gap of 30-45 minutes between each stretch and fold.
After that, divide the dough into two equal portions.
Mix the cocoa powder with 12 g water to form a thick paste and incorporate it into one portion of the dough.
You will now have two doughs - plain and cocoa.
Roll both doughs flat and place one over the other.
Fold once, cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for a few minutes to firm up. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and roll it into a thick rectangular sheet. Fold the top third of the rectangle down, then fold the bottom third over it.
Turn the dough 90 degrees, flatten slightly and roll tightly into a log.
Score the top of the dough from one end to the other using a sharp knife or a lame, keeping a gap of about 2 mm between cuts.
Place the dough in a well-greased baking tin lined with parchment paper. Cover and refrigerate for 8-12 hours for cold fermentation.
The dough should show a visible rise after the cold retard. If the rise is minimal, allow it to sit at room temperature until a 25 per cent rise is achieved.
Brush the top surface with milk. Bake in a preheated OTG at 200°C for 30-35 minutes or until the crust turns brown.
Remove the bread from the tin immediately after baking and cool on a wire rack to prevent a soggy bottom.