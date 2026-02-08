Wholesome breads for everyday health: from gluten-free ragi loaf to fibre-rich whole wheat cranberry bread

HOW TO MAKE

Activate the yeast with 100 ml of water and honey or sugar.

Hydrate the flaxseed powder and mix it with 60 g of softened butter.

Mix water with the psyllium husk and allow it to absorb all the water. This takes about 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, mix the ragi flour, salt, vinegar, remaining water, baking powder and all three prepared mixtures to form a sticky dough. Shape the dough into a tight log and place it in a greased tin lined with parchment paper.

Smear the milk and honey mix over the top surface of the dough and bake in a preheated OTG at 180-190°C for 30-35 minutes. Smear the remaining butter over the bread immediately after baking to give a sheen on the top.

Remove the bread from the mould and allow it to cool on a wire rack before slicing.

For a softer crust, cover the bread with a damp napkin for 30 minutes immediately after removing it from the OTG.