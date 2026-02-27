Who owns history? LangFest 2026 opens debate

This year, the sixth edition of LangFest will be held on February 28 and March 1, with the theme ‘Histories in Plural’. Bringing together historians, archaeologists, authors and cultural thinkers, the festival promises a mix of conversations, performances and music. The focus is on viewing history not as a single, linear narrative but as a constellation of voices that is layered, diverse and often contested.

Writer Kombai Anwar, who will be part of the festival, underscores the need for such events. “In Chennai, we don’t see enough events like this. Madras has a strong intellectual tradition, but meaningful platforms for sustained conversations are limited,” he says. Drawing comparisons, he points out that Kozhikode hosts two literature festivals and Kochi has the Biennale. “For art and culture, we need events like this to keep the city alive.”