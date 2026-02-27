Who owns history? LangFest 2026 opens debate

CHENNAI: Born in 2021 to address the lack of deep cultural engagement in the city, LangFest, hosted by DakshinaChitra, has quickly grown into a flagship event on Chennai’s cultural calendar. Transforming the heritage space into a forum for contemporary thought, the two-day festival brings high-level debates and discussions into a setting rooted in history. Over the past five years, it has carved a niche for itself as a platform where ideas take centre stage.
This year, the sixth edition of LangFest will be held on February 28 and March 1, with the theme ‘Histories in Plural’. Bringing together historians, archaeologists, authors and cultural thinkers, the festival promises a mix of conversations, performances and music. The focus is on viewing history not as a single, linear narrative but as a constellation of voices that is layered, diverse and often contested.
Writer Kombai Anwar, who will be part of the festival, underscores the need for such events. “In Chennai, we don’t see enough events like this. Madras has a strong intellectual tradition, but meaningful platforms for sustained conversations are limited,” he says. Drawing comparisons, he points out that Kozhikode hosts two literature festivals and Kochi has the Biennale. “For art and culture, we need events like this to keep the city alive.”
On March 1, Anwar will be in conversation with Sidharth Bhatia and Nandakumar Melethil on the topic ‘Chroniclers of Cities’. The session will explore how cities evolve and the stories they carry. “I will be speaking about how Chennai has grown organically, its literary and cultural traditions and how inclusive and accommodating it has become. Sidharth will speak about Mumbai and Nandakumar Melethil about Kozhikode. Each of us brings different experiences, and that exchange enriches the discussion.”
Another highlight on March 1 is a session on ‘Business Histories’, where senior economic and business historian Raman Mahadevan will be in conversation with Harish Damodaran and Dr Srinivasan Ramani. Speaking about the festival, Raman Mahadevan notes, “LangFest is unique and one of its kind. Its focus is clearly on ideas and themes, and in two days, it covers a remarkable range of topics. The theme this year is extremely relevant and fascinating, especially at a time when there are attempts to trivialise, criticise or distort history.”
He adds that the festival plays an important role in foregrounding diverse voices and perspectives. “The history of our region is layered and complex. It cannot be reduced to a single narrative. LangFest recognises that complexity. It is not just historians who participate, but also public intellectuals, making it a rich and meaningful space for dialogue.” Apart from discussions, there will be cultural performances on both days.