Where timeless tunes meet new memories

For Vandana, the appeal of retro music lies in its enduring musicality. “The sheer musicality of that era was a cut above the rest. Be it the structure of the melodies, the depth of the lyrics or the impeccable artistry, the music was simply captivating," she says, adding that nostalgia makes the connection even stronger. While curating the setlist was challenging, given the diversity of music from that era, she has included both favourites and lesser-known compositions. The collective also hopes to offer audiences different interpretations of much-loved songs.

Aalap's association with The Madras Mehfil Collective goes back nearly two years, during which they have collaborated on several musical experiences in the city. Akhila Krishnamurthy, founder and CEO of Aalap, says the intention behind the partnership is also to take audiences beyond the city's familiar classical music circuit and introduce them to different genres and formats. Through such collaborations, Aalap hopes to create opportunities for people to experience music collectively, unwind and reconnect with melodies they grew up listening to.

The event also reflects the kind of programming KGS Arena hopes to encourage. Saashwathi Prabhu, CEO of Krishna Gana Sabha, says the initiative aims to showcase non-classical performances and create distinctive experiences for diverse audiences.