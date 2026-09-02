Where strangers bond over big ideas: Chennai’s Pint of View brings strangers together through lectures, drinks and conversations

“We thought that there was a missing third space in Chennai where people could simply come and hang out and form a community,” they say as they begin to explain how the club came to be. Their first lecture was in November 2025, and since then, there has been no looking back. The crowd on August 27 was filled with people taking notes, people young and old, people with friends and those who were there to make some. “Most of our audience is either between the 25 to 30 age range or older people. And around 70 per cent of our people come alone,” says Barkavi.

The concept of their shows is simple. One grabs a drink or a coffee and goes through a lecture by an industry expert on the topic. While the other chapters across the country are primarily bar-based, the duo had to tweak their club a bit by adding cafés too for the Chennai crowd. “We started in a bar, but we noticed that people ended up ordering coffees and juices. And we all learned that some people wanted to attend but were intimidated by the idea of how a bar looked,” says Barkavi. “There have also been requests from our guests to have it at non-alcoholic places, so we decided to do a mix of both,” adds Sumyuktha.