Where old Madras whispers through modern rush

Step into Vepery today, and the rhythm has shifted. The roads are tighter, the traffic is impatient, and the space is filled with apartments, clinics, and commercial establishments that reflect a city constantly in motion.

Speaking about the philanthropists associated with the neighbourhood, the walk leader elaborates, “Bavanandam Pillai possessed a Sherlock Holmes-like persona. He stood first in the competitive exams held by the Commissioner of Police to recruit educated young men, with a view to improving the efficiency and moral tone of the city police, and joined the service in 1889. His methods were both humane and efficient. Next, P.T. Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker bequeathed his fortune to start a technical institute in Vepery. It is recorded to have been the city’s first skills-based educational institution, or polytechnic, as it is now called.”