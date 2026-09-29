Where materials hold memories

CHENNAI: Material Memoir, curated by Isaiarasi Annamalai, brings together works by Kannan P, Mani Murugesan, Ramki Ravi, Ramesh N, Surya S and Yogeshwaran V, exploring the relationship between material, process and memory in contemporary art.
Presented at The Collectors Room by Artiform, Mylapore, the exhibition brings together artists who work across different mediums and processes. It also reflects Artiform’s focus on supporting young and emerging artists by increasing visibility and creating opportunities for their practices. The exhibition runs until October 31.
At the heart of the exhibition is a simple question: can materials remember? Curator Isaiarasi says the artists look at materials not merely as tools but as elements that carry texture, history and a sense of time. “Each artist in this exhibition approaches material in a very different way. Some works are built through repetition, some through lines and marks and others through assembling many small elements to create something larger,” she says.
Kannan P’s works use wooden pieces, metal sheets and other materials, drawing from his travels and what he encounters along the way. The artist says the exhibition also grew from an existing friendship among the participating artists. “Most of us have known each other for a long time. We did a group show earlier and met Isaiarasi; that’s how this show came about. Most of us are working under senior artists and are close friends. In this exhibition, we have worked with multiple mediums, including metal sheets and wooden pieces,” says Kannan.
For him, travel is an important part of his practice. “I travel a lot and whatever I see around me, I create work with my journey,” he adds.
As a printmaker, Ramesh is drawn to the intricate and detailed process, which allows each work to evolve uniquely. Working across different printmaking techniques, he explores new ways of understanding form and meaning. His travels and experiences inspire works featuring birds, animals and fish, capturing the emotions and stories of nature.
The works exhibited are a reflection of his recent travels to Kochi.
“Using etching, woodcut and mixed media, I focus on boats as a central subject, symbolising the livelihood of the people of Kochi. In one work, dense tree roots engulf the boats, while in another, a school of fish moves alongside them.
The combination of wood and metal adds a quiet tension to the surface, suggesting how memory and place evolve. Through layered textures and flowing lines, the works capture quiet moments where land, water and human presence meet,” shares Ramesh.
While the artists differ in their choice of medium and approach, Isaiarasi says their practices come together through the idea of material carrying memory.
“A piece of wood can remind us of nature, a repeated mark can remind us of time, and a collection of small elements can make us think about how individual moments come together to form something bigger,” she says.