Where materials hold memories

Presented at The Collectors Room by Artiform, Mylapore, the exhibition brings together artists who work across different mediums and processes. It also reflects Artiform’s focus on supporting young and emerging artists by increasing visibility and creating opportunities for their practices. The exhibition runs until October 31.

At the heart of the exhibition is a simple question: can materials remember? Curator Isaiarasi says the artists look at materials not merely as tools but as elements that carry texture, history and a sense of time. “Each artist in this exhibition approaches material in a very different way. Some works are built through repetition, some through lines and marks and others through assembling many small elements to create something larger,” she says.

Kannan P’s works use wooden pieces, metal sheets and other materials, drawing from his travels and what he encounters along the way. The artist says the exhibition also grew from an existing friendship among the participating artists. “Most of us have known each other for a long time. We did a group show earlier and met Isaiarasi; that’s how this show came about. Most of us are working under senior artists and are close friends. In this exhibition, we have worked with multiple mediums, including metal sheets and wooden pieces,” says Kannan.