Where children draw, imagine and observe

This summer, Forum Art Gallery in Adyar is turning into a creative space for young minds with a series of art workshops designed to encourage imagination, observation and self-expression. In collaboration with visual arts educator Amala Aiana, the gallery has curated two handson workshop experiences for children and young participants.
The first workshop, My Art Journal, will be held from April 20 to 22. It will be conducted in two age groups, 5 to 10 years from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 11 years and above from 2 pm to 4 pm. The workshop will introduce participants to drawing, colour theory and creative journaling through guided prompts and reflective exercises.
Participants will build their own visual journals inspired by emotions, memories and everyday experiences, helping them develop a personal creative practice. All materials will be provided.
Both workshops aim to nurture artistic skills, creative thinking and mindful observation among young participants, offering them a space to explore art in a relaxed and engaging environment. For registrations, contact 8778726960.