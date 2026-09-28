When strangers become your girl gang

“I came here completely on my own with so many second thoughts running at the back of my head,” says Prithvinka. Expecting awkward silences, she instead found herself welcomed by the host and the women around her. She began by talking to the host and the person sitting next to her and, by the end of the event, had interacted with almost everyone in the room.

The gathering, ‘Saree, Brunch & Art with Rafiky’, brought women together at Sashwatha Cafe, Anna Nagar, for an afternoon of sarees, mallipoo, brunch, mandala-making and conversations. But beneath the activities was a simpler idea: creating a space where people could meet without needing an existing friendship or professional connection.

For Jefin Manojline, Founder of MyRafiky, that idea comes from the connection between mental health and loneliness. “We started MyRafiky as a mental health community because we believed that mental health and loneliness are two sides of the same coin. You can have people around you and still feel incredibly alone,” Jefin says.

“I think what people are missing is intentional presence,” he adds. Everyday conversations can be rushed or distracted, whereas a space created specifically for connection allows people to listen and stay in the conversation.