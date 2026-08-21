When our eyes become graveyards

In a poetry reading session titled Egrets, While War, Tishani Doshi will read from her latest poetry collection of the same name. Written in the aftermath of the pandemic, the collection grew organically out of Tishani’s observations of a world grappling with war, economic uncertainty, climate grief and ecological loss.

Rather than approaching these themes with a predetermined agenda, she says the poems emerged from an attempt to connect the personal with the larger collective experience.

“What I was trying to navigate in this collection were my experiences and observations, but trying to tie the personal to larger collective notions of where we are in the world and trying to imagine perhaps where we could be,” she says.

Birds became a recurring presence in that process. For Tishani, they occupy a space between the earth and sky, offering a sense of lightness and hope in an increasingly difficult world. The poems eventually took her beyond the birds she encountered around her, towards extinct species, literary birds and the many ways birds have captured the human imagination.