When memory becomes art: K Benitha Perciyal's solo Chennai exhibition explores how personal objects become art

Her solo exhibition, How Long Will We Live? Or When Will We Die?, presented by Ashvita’s as part of Contemporary Now, felt like stepping into the artist’s accumulated memories. Paintings, sculptures, artist’s books, installations, research material and personal objects come together to reveal how her practice has changed alongside her.



“My span of time, whatever I have in the studio, and most of the things which I have in the studio which I don't want to sell, so for me it's very personal,” Benitha says. For her, these objects are also references — reminders that understanding something is different from truly realising it. “Certain things only you will realise unless and until it happens to you. So all these things, all the traces, I keep so that I understand, I realise.”

That process of realisation runs through the exhibition. A visit to Sri Lanka and witnessing the realities of war altered the way she looked at the world. “After visiting Sri Lanka, the entire way of seeing it changed me,” she says. “After that, I started reading the world news. I started reading about war, what is happening.” Her thoughts turned towards displacement and uncertainty, and the materials she had already been working with began to take on new meanings. Incense, sambarani and kumkuliyam entered her sculptures, alongside objects she collected and restored.