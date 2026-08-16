When history steps off the page: HSPA to stage multidisciplinary show ft. stories from Tamil Nadu’s freedom struggle

Curated by performance artist and HSPA founder Sarita Nair, the production will be presented on August 16 at Rukmini Arangam, Kalakshetra Foundation. After travelling to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Vizag, the fifth edition turns its focus to Tamil Nadu’s history of resistance and the artistic traditions of the region.

“Itihaas Ke Pannon Se has always come from the need to look beyond the history and people that we already know. What are the stories sitting on the farthest shelf of our history books that deserve to be brought into the light?" says Sarita.

Rather than presenting these histories as conventional retellings, Sarita sees the different art forms as different languages telling the same story. Villupattu makes a story conversational; storytelling allows audiences to enter a person’s emotional world, music adds another layer of feeling, while Bharatanatyam communicates through movement and expression.