When Cooum flows in the way of Marina beach’s Blue Flag dream

CHENNAI: Despite spending crores on upgrading the Marina beachfront, the Greater Chennai Corporation has failed to meet two critical water quality parameters, out of the mandatory 33 global criteria, required to secure the international Blue Flag certification, as the discharge of untreated urban waste through the Cooum River estuary continues to pollute the sea.
While the GCC successfully established on-ground amenities listed to qualify for the certification, it has failed two criteria that demand strict adherence to water quality analysis, which require the beach to remain entirely untouched by industrial, wastewater, or sewage discharges. The primary source of the pollution has been identified as the nearby Cooum estuary.
Speaking to DT Next, GCC commissioner GS Sameeran said that during the recent pre-jury meeting with the national operator (SICOM — Society for Integrated Coastal Management — under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), it was informed that the proposed Blue Flag beach is located in close proximity to the Cooum estuary, and the inflow from there, particularly during specific tidal and seasonal conditions, make the sea water unsuitable for a dip.
A senior corporation official stated that during the pre-jury meeting, experts from the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department suggested, “since the beach is well-maintained and we meet all but two criteria, the jury can be convened to evaluate Marina for the certification.”
“The experts expressed confidence that the GCC can highlight all the measures taken to clean and restore the Coovum and make a strong case before the jury,” said Sameeran.
According to the commissioner, the national operator recommended analysing water quality trends since 2022 to identify the causes for pollution. "Based on the findings, measures will be taken by relevant departments to minimise contamination," he noted.
Sameeran expressed his hope that historical trends and corrective actions with technical justification should convince the Blue Flag national and international juries that Marina Beach deserves the Blue Flag certification.
To attain the eco-label, a beach must strictly adhere to 33 international standards — displaying real-time updates on sea water quality to take dips, enforcing a public code of conduct, absolute cleanliness, and eco-friendly restroom complexes with controlled sewage systems.
According to the GCC, the Blue Flag beach has been implemented in five phases covering 98 acres — with phases 1-4 each covering 20 acres and phase 5 covering 18 acres.