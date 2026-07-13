When Cooum flows in the way of Marina beach’s Blue Flag dream

While the GCC successfully established on-ground amenities listed to qualify for the certification, it has failed two criteria that demand strict adherence to water quality analysis, which require the beach to remain entirely untouched by industrial, wastewater, or sewage discharges. The primary source of the pollution has been identified as the nearby Cooum estuary.

Speaking to DT Next, GCC commissioner GS Sameeran said that during the recent pre-jury meeting with the national operator (SICOM — Society for Integrated Coastal Management — under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), it was informed that the proposed Blue Flag beach is located in close proximity to the Cooum estuary, and the inflow from there, particularly during specific tidal and seasonal conditions, make the sea water unsuitable for a dip.