When art takes over the city

The contemporary art festival will feature works by 66 artists represented by seven galleries, alongside talks, workshops, artist walkthroughs and open houses across the city. "Contemporary Now was conceived as more than an exhibition.

It is a platform where artists, collectors, curators and audiences come together to engage with contemporary art through meaningful conversations. We want people to feel that art is approachable, regardless of whether they're seasoned collectors or first-time visitors,” says Priyanjoli Basu, director of Contemporary Now.

The third edition brings together seven galleries including Ashvita's, Chemould Prescott Road, Chatterjee & Lal, Experimenter, Project 88, Tarq and Vadehra Art Gallery.