When ageing becomes a mirror to life

The play brings together a diverse group of residents, staff and visitors, each carrying their own histories and conflicts. Among them is a choir singer living with dementia who finds moments of lucidity when he hears Bharathi’s poetry. The facility’s manager, meanwhile, is dealing with the loss of a loved one in a hit-and-run accident even as she goes about her responsibilities.

Music becomes an unexpected bridge between the two. When the manager begins singing and notices the resident responding, she continues to sing for him. The music takes him back to the days when he was part of her choir, allowing him to experience moments of clarity. The play also follows a suspected murder attempt and the ensuing police investigation. As the evidence brings the person responsible for the hit-and-run closer to being identified, the manager makes an unexpected decision to drop the case. Having witnessed the residents’ efforts to live with dignity despite their disabilities and limitations, she begins to reconsider what pursuing justice would mean to her.