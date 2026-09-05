When a teacher's words stay with you

‘All we need is a mentor who believes in us’

When I was in Class 11 at DAV, I once stayed up the whole night studying for a Physics exam. The next morning, I had low blood pressure and was unable even to get up. I was scared and, for a moment, I doubted myself.

My principal told my mother, “Let her write whatever she can.” I went to the examination hall, wrote for an hour and passed the exam.

Those few words stayed with me, not because they helped me pass one exam, but because they taught me something much bigger: an obstacle should never stop us from moving forward or facing a challenge.

Sometimes, all we need is someone who believes that we can still try.

During college, I was hesitant to initiate conversations or interact with people outside the institution. My teachers always gave everyone opportunities to interact with outsiders, take responsibility and be at the front.

They did not always say, ‘Go through the proper channel’ or ‘Let the head handle it.’ Instead, they gave us the space to learn, take initiative and grow.

This built my confidence.

Today, as a teacher myself at the Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology, I consciously try to give my students the same opportunities. I encourage them to initiate, interact, take responsibility, face people and situations and not always wait for someone else to lead.

Perhaps that is what teachers leave behind: not just lessons from textbooks, but words, opportunities and moments that students carry with them long after they have left the classroom.



- Krupa, Teacher, Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology