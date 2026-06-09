Wheelchair access case: Madras HC issues notice to former GCC chief

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued statutory notice to former GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran in a contempt petition alleging non-compliance with court directions to rectify bollards on pedestrian pathways that obstruct wheelchair movement.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan dispensed with the officer’s personal appearance for the present and adjourned the matter to July 2.
The contempt petition was filed by disability rights activist Bhavana Botta. She stated that in 2023, Botta who suffers from cerebral palsy, approached the High Court seeking the removal of bollards erected in violation of the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility, as they obstructed the free movement of wheelchairs.
She submitted that several pavements, including those outside Chennai Central Railway Station, the pedestrian plaza in T Nagar, Poonamallee High Road near Nehru Park Metro Station, and areas near Loyola College, contain bollards that hinder wheelchair access. On September 12, 2023, the then Advocate General informed the court that authorities had been directed to take corrective measures and ensure compliance with the 2021 accessibility guidelines.
Recording the assurance, the court disposed of the petition, expressing hope that the undertaking would be implemented. Alleging that the assurance was not honoured, the petitioner has now initiated contempt proceedings.