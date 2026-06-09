Wheelchair access case: Madras HC issues notice to former GCC chief

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan dispensed with the officer’s personal appearance for the present and adjourned the matter to July 2.

The contempt petition was filed by disability rights activist Bhavana Botta. She stated that in 2023, Botta who suffers from cerebral palsy, approached the High Court seeking the removal of bollards erected in violation of the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility, as they obstructed the free movement of wheelchairs.