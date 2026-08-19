What if Chennai’s heritage shaped its future?: Reimagining the city through its neighbourhoods, traditions and living culture

The programme also asks a larger question: what if heritage is not something we simply preserve, but something we practise? “When we talk about living heritage, we are saying that heritage is not static. Multiple things come as part of heritage, like food, rituals, traditions and iconography. As we move, heritage is around us. But are we doing something about it?” she asks.

The main aim is to get young people involved in conversations about the city and its future. “The purpose of the one-day event is to get the youth of the city involved in the process because they are the next generation,” says Shalini, who works as the Principal Strategy & Growth expert at Heritage Inspired,

The morning programme, from 9 am to 1 pm, will feature three sessions by Heritage Inspired. ‘Madras Before Madras: From Knowledge to Experience’ will look at Chennai’s deeper historical roots, layered identities and lesser-known stories. ‘Who Are We to Madras: Reimagining the Known’ will be an interactive session exploring neighbourhoods, memory, identity and belonging. Participants will also take part in a heritage mapping exercise, looking at the neighbourhoods they have lived in and how these places have changed over time.