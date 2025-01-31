Western Railway announces changes in Chennai Central express train composition; check details here

CHENNAI: Western Railway has notified changes in the composition of two pairs of express trains operated from/to Chennai Central.

In Train Nos. 20954/20953 Ahmedabad – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad Express One AC Three Tier Coach will be added in place of One General Second Class Coach Ex. Ahmedabad from 01st February to 22nd February and Ex. Dr MGR Chennai Central from 07th February to 28th February.

In Train Nos. 20920/20919 Ekta Nagar – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ekta Nagar Express One AC Three Tier Coach will be added in place of One General Second Class Coach Ex. Ekta Nagar from 05th February to 26th February and Ex. Dr MGR Chennai Central from 02nd February to 23rd February. The coach composition after the revision would be two AC Two Tier Coaches, six AC Three Tier Coaches, six Sleeper Class Coaches, three General Second Class Coaches, a Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) and a Luggage cum Brake Van, a release issued by Southern Railway said.