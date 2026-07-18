West Jones Road to be restored by July 20: Metro Water

CHENNAI: Metro Water has clarified that the repair works on West Jones Road in Saidapet, which led to traffic congestion, have been completed and that road restoration will be finished before July 20.
The clarification came in response to a report published in DT Next titled 'Metro Water works choke traffic on West Jones Road in Saidapet'.
According to Metro Water, the excavation was undertaken after a road cave-in was reported at the location. The repair work began on July 2.
During the excavation, officials found that a five-metre-deep manhole had collapsed and a 250-mm diameter gravity sewer main had become dislodged. The affected sewer line carries sewage from parts of West Saidapet to the Sarathy Nagar Sewage Pumping Station.
Metro Water said the damaged brick manhole was dismantled and reconstructed as a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) manhole. The displaced sewer pipeline was also relaid as part of the rectification work.
The utility said all repair works were completed on July 16. It added that road restoration has now been taken up on a priority basis and will be completed before July 20.
The civic body said the repairs were necessary to restore the damaged underground sewer infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted sewage flow from the affected areas.