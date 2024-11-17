West Bengal man held in Chennai for murder in Siliguri

CHENNAI: A police team from West Bengal picked up a murder suspect working at a star hotel in Chennai on Friday with the help of local police. Accused Abishek Darji (27), a native of Jalpaiguri, was working as a cook at a prominent hotel in Mandaveli.

Last month, he visited home on vacation when he murdered a woman, his brother’s girlfriend. Police investigations revealed that his brother too was part of the crime. The siblings plotted to do away with the woman as she pestered Abishek’s brother to marry him.

On Nov 7, the woman was found dead with a slit throat in her rented house at Siliguri. After investigations, police arrested Abishek’s brother and learnt that Abishek left for his workplace in Chennai from were he was secured.