West Asia war plays out in Chennai, as bitumen price surge stalls over 500 road projects

CHENNAI: After fuel and essential commodity prices, the ongoing war in West Asia has now hit the streets of Chennai, literally, as the repair of more than 500 interior roads across the city has come to a standstill due to a sharp rise in bitumen prices.
This has left the contractors struggling, and commuters and motorists are braving risks of accidents and broken backs while using these roads.
Citing mounting losses caused by the steep increase in input costs, contractors have refrained from executing projects, while Greater Chennai Corporation officials said they were unable to revise tender rates independently and required a Government Order (GO) to amend the schedule of rates.
Contractors have withheld work owing to the sharp increase in bitumen prices, resulting in the suspension of more than 500 interior road restoration works across the city. They are demanding an urgent revision of rates. But the GCC is not authorised to revise rates on its own, as multiple departments, including the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS), the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and the Highways departments, undertake road works across Tamil Nadu
– GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran
Speaking to DT Next, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said contractors have withheld work owing to the sharp increase in bitumen prices, resulting in the suspension of more than 500 interior road restoration works across the city. “They are demanding an urgent revision of rates,” he said.
Explaining the administrative constraints, Kumaragurubaran said the GCC was not authorised to revise rates on its own, as multiple departments, including the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS), the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and the Highways departments, undertake road works across Tamil Nadu.
“A uniform decision from the State government is required. Road-laying works executed by these departments have come to a standstill. We have officially requested the government to revise the values by issuing a GO,” he added.
Greater Chennai Contractors’ Association president R Ramarao said bitumen price has doubled since the escalation of tensions in West Asia. “Before the conflict, one tonne of bitumen was priced at Rs 45,000. Now it has increased to Rs 90,000. Contractors are reluctant to undertake projects based on outdated estimates,” he said.
A uniform decision from the State government is required. Road-laying works executed by these departments have come to a standstill. We have officially requested the government to revise the values by issuing a GO
GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran
He added that the GCC had awarded tenders for around 400 road works before the election, all of which are pending.
According to a senior GCC official, repair work that earlier cost around Rs 1 lakh, it now costs between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.7 lakh. “As a result, many road relaying works remain pending, affecting motorists and daily commuters,” the official said.
Bitumen price has doubled since the escalation of tensions in West Asia. Before the conflict, one tonne of bitumen was priced at Rs 45,000. Now it has increased to Rs 90,000. Contractors are reluctant to undertake projects based on outdated estimates
Greater Chennai Contractors’ Association president R Ramarao
The situation is painfully ironic in Perambur, where the works on storm water drain and sewage pipeline along Patel Road were taken up in January after repeated representations from residents. Now, the work has remained stalled for over two months.
“The halt in work has created a huge mess, leading to dust pollution and inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians,” said civic activist Raghukumar Choodamani.
The halt in work has created a huge mess on Patel Road in Perambur, leading to dust pollution and inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians
civic activist Raghukumar Choodamani