West Asia tensions disrupt Chennai airport operations; 20 international flights delayed, Colombo services cancelled

Gulf airspace closures affect flight schedules

Airport sources said airlines operating through West Asian air corridors were forced to revise their schedules as airspace over Bahrain and Kuwait was being intermittently closed due to the prevailing security situation.

The restrictions affected not only flights originating from Gulf destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait and Sharjah but also international services from other countries that pass through the affected airspace before reaching Chennai. As a result, several inbound flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Muscat, London and Singapore arrived behind schedule, leading to corresponding delays in outbound services from Chennai.