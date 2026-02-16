Week after milling, Chennai Corporation starts Tank Bund Road re-lay work

Pedestrians and motorists say that the top layer of the road was milled a week ago, but re-laying work has not progressed since then. With Tank Bund Road being one of the busiest stretches in the area, the uneven surface has led to severe congestion during morning and evening peak hours, slowing vehicular movement and increasing the risk of accidents.

A Piriyan, a college student who uses the pedestrian walkway along the road daily, said more than 1,500 college students and several others rely on the walkway to commute. The milled surface triggers dust and makes driving difficult, particularly near the college entrance, he said, urging officials to relay at the earliest.